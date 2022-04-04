Tyson the bison spotted near Lake Zurich after going missing over 6 months ago

Tyson the bison spotted near Lake Zurich after going missing for over 6 months

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A bison on the run since September was spotted again near Lake Zurich over the weekend.

Authorities still have not caught her.

Lake County deputies saw Tyson the Bison near homes in the area of Rand Road and and Old McHenry. They called animal control, but Tyson got away before they arrived.

The owners of the Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda have been searching for her for more than six months.

Bison can actually run up to 35 miles an hour, jump fences and are strong swimmers.