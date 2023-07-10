After Tylenol murders suspect's death, victims' loved ones still await justice

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators and victims' families may never know who was responsible for the Tylenol murders after the death of a key suspect.

James Lewis has died. Back in 1982, he was believed to be a prime suspect in the killings.

He spent 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, the maker of Tylenol. Seven people died from cyanide-laced Tylenol pills, but no one was ever charged.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini spoke with family members on Monday who lost three loves ones. They have been waiting and praying for justice for 40 years.

They're not sure if Lewis was responsible, but if he was the killer, they are upset they never got to see him pay for that crime.

Lewis repeatedly denied tampering with Tylenol bottles and placing cyanide inside, which led to the deaths of seven people in the Chicago area.

His death on Sunday didn't ease the frustration and pain among family members and friends of the victims.

Joe Janus' two brothers and sister-in-law were among the seven killed.

"I've got them in my eyes all the time," Janus said in an interview with CBS 2 last year. "That will never go away from you."

CBS 2 spoke with the Janus family by phone on Monday, but also sat down with them for interviews last year.

Janus said the hurt of losing them never goes away.

"The smile, joking around, stuff like that," Janus said. "I miss that."

The deaths of Adam Janus, Stanley Janus, and Teresa Janus were key to figuring out someone had tainted Tylenol and put bottles back on store shelves of several Chicago area stores.

Monica Janus was just a child when her uncles and aunt were killed.

"When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family's life," Monica told CBS 2 last year.

She and her father have mixed emotions about the death of Lewis, and even though investigators close to the case believe Lewis was the killer, the Janus family was never sure. Without a confession or conviction, they live with never having closure.

Savini: "Do you think they will ever solve this crime?"

Joe Janus: "I hope so, before I die."

Janus added that he prays every day the killer will be brought to justice, not just for his family but the other families affected as well.

Paula Prince's loves ones also want closure. She was also killed by poisoned Tylenol.

"I don't think of how much I've missed, I think of how much she's missed," said Jean Regula Leavengood, a friend of Prince.

Whoever the killer is, whether it's Lewis or not, Joe Janus had a message.

"He took my life, shattered my life and my family's life," Janus said.

The CBS 2 Investigators spoke with the medical examiner in the county where Lewis died. As of Monday afternoon, they had not determined if they will do an autopsy. They have 72 hours to decide. The Janus family said they absolutely want an autopsy performed.