COMING SOON: 'Painkiller' a CBS 2 docuseries about the Tylenol murders

Preview of 'Painkiller': The 1982 Tylenol murders that stunned a nation

On Sept. 29, 1982, a 12-year-old Elk Grove Village girl collapsed and died after taking two Tylenol capsules before going to school in the morning.

Police remove the body of a victim who took Tylenol laced with cyanide. CBS

Six more people would die in the days to come.

Forty years later, the Tylenol poisoning murders still send a chill through the memories of generations of Chicagoans.

They also remain unsolved.

Next week, CBS 2 Investigators Brad Edwards, Dave Savini and Dorothy Tucker dig into the case and the continued quest for justice.

Just this week, investigators went to Boston to speak with James Lewis, who is the prime suspect in the murders, but has never been charged in the killings.

Also, coming soon, "Painkiller," a multipart docuseries about the case. CBS 2 spent thousands of hours interviewing families, investigators and attorneys. Edwards went to Boston to confront Lewis. (WATCH the trailer for "Painkiller" above.)

James Lewis with CBS 2's Brad Edwards. CBS