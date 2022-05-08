Two women stabbed after argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women are in serious condition after being stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., the women, 22 and 32, were standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles when a known man began stabbing them after an argument.

Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the body.

No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.