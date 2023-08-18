Watch CBS News
Local News

Bond set at $50K for two women charged with shoplifting at Yorktown Center store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for two women who stole high-end designer fragrances from a store in Lombard, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Trenity Jackson, 20, and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson, 21, appeared in bond court on Thursday where both were issued a personal recognize bond of $50,000.

They are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Jackson was additionally charged with possession of burglary tools.

Around 7:08 p.m. Wednesday, Lombard police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Von Maur store, located at 145 Yorktown Center.

The office said the women entered the store and filled a shopping cart and a silver tote bag belonging to Jackson with high-end designer fragrances before leaving the store without paying. The estimated value of merchandise taken was around $2,878.

It is also alleged that Jackson entered the store with an anti-theft device removing magnet.

An officer located the two who were in a vehicle about 200 yards from the store and performed a traffic stop.

Jackson and Henderson were taken into custody at the time.

"The allegations that these two women, one of them in possession of an anti-theft defeating device, entered the Von Maur store, helped themselves to more than $2,800 worth of merchandise and then simply walked out without paying, are alarming," said Attorney Robert Berlin. "The fact that within ten minutes of the initial call-out, both defendants found themselves in police custody and facing serious felony charges is a testament to the truly outstanding work of the Lombard Police Department."

Both are due back in court on Sept. 18, for arraignment. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 1:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.