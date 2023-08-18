Bond set at $50K for two women charged with shoplifting at Yorktown Center store

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for two women who stole high-end designer fragrances from a store in Lombard, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Trenity Jackson, 20, and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson, 21, appeared in bond court on Thursday where both were issued a personal recognize bond of $50,000.

They are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Jackson was additionally charged with possession of burglary tools.

Around 7:08 p.m. Wednesday, Lombard police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Von Maur store, located at 145 Yorktown Center.

The office said the women entered the store and filled a shopping cart and a silver tote bag belonging to Jackson with high-end designer fragrances before leaving the store without paying. The estimated value of merchandise taken was around $2,878.

It is also alleged that Jackson entered the store with an anti-theft device removing magnet.

An officer located the two who were in a vehicle about 200 yards from the store and performed a traffic stop.

Jackson and Henderson were taken into custody at the time.

"The allegations that these two women, one of them in possession of an anti-theft defeating device, entered the Von Maur store, helped themselves to more than $2,800 worth of merchandise and then simply walked out without paying, are alarming," said Attorney Robert Berlin. "The fact that within ten minutes of the initial call-out, both defendants found themselves in police custody and facing serious felony charges is a testament to the truly outstanding work of the Lombard Police Department."

Both are due back in court on Sept. 18, for arraignment.