Two-vehicle crash leaves man dead in Chicago's northwest suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed Friday evening when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a van in Des Plaines.

At 8:25 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Nissan Rogue was heading east on Algonquin Road approaching Wolf Road, when it rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Express van, Des Plaines police said.

The van was stopped at a red light on eastbound Algonquin Road in Wolf Road.

Des Plaines Fire Department paramedics tried to revive the 58-year-old man who was driving the SUV, but he died, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday.

January 27, 2024

