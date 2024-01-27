Two-vehicle crash leaves man dead in Chicago's northwest suburbs
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed Friday evening when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a van in Des Plaines.
At 8:25 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Nissan Rogue was heading east on Algonquin Road approaching Wolf Road, when it rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Express van, Des Plaines police said.
The van was stopped at a red light on eastbound Algonquin Road in Wolf Road.
Des Plaines Fire Department paramedics tried to revive the 58-year-old man who was driving the SUV, but he died, police said.
The incident remained under investigation Saturday.
