Two teens rescued from Lake Michigan in Porter, Indiana; one later dies

PORTER, Ind. (CBS) -- Two teens were pulled from Lake Michigan in Porter, Indiana Tuesday evening, but one of them did not survive.

Porter police said they were called at 6:50 p.m. to Porter Beach. A Good Samaritan had already pulled a 14-year-old girl out of the water, but an 18-year-old man remained lost in the water for about 20 minutes before he too was found.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where police said she was "doing fine."

The young man was given CPR and other life-saving measures, but he later died, police said.

Porter police and Indiana State Police Conservation officers are investigating.