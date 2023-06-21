Watch CBS News
Local News

Two teens rescued from Lake Michigan in Porter, Indiana; one later dies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PORTER, Ind. (CBS) -- Two teens were pulled from Lake Michigan in Porter, Indiana Tuesday evening, but one of them did not survive.

Porter police said they were called at 6:50 p.m. to Porter Beach. A Good Samaritan had already pulled a 14-year-old girl out of the water, but an 18-year-old man remained lost in the water for about 20 minutes before he too was found.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where police said she was "doing fine."

The young man was given CPR and other life-saving measures, but he later died, police said.

Porter police and Indiana State Police Conservation officers are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.