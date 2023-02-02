Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves two critically injured in West Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were left in critical condition when they were shot in West Englewood Wednesday evening.

At 7:48 p.m., the 37-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman were in the street in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when a vehicle pulled up, police said.

Two people got out of the car and shot the man and woman, police said.

The victims were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man was shot in the back, the woman in the right shoulder.

Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:30 PM

