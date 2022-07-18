Two seriously injured in early morning I-80 crash in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. The location was just east of Calumet Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to improperly pass on the right and merge in front of a semi as it was entering a restricted lane. The Cadillac struck an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. Indiana State Police

The driver of the Cadillac, a 25-year-old Illinois woman, was ejected from the vehicle. The front passenger was trapped inside.

Two other rear passengers were able to exit the vehicle.

The injured individuals were transported to Munster Community Hospital and later transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours for crash cleanup and investigation.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. Indiana State Police

Police said they suspect alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.

The Hammond Fire Department, Superior EMS and Bert's Towing assisted police at the scene.