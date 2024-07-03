Two separate shootings reported on Chicago expressways overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two separate shootings were reported on two Chicago expressways overnight and Wednesday morning commuters will be impacted.

The first shooting took place on the inbound Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street around 2:10 a.m. Police are investigating but have not provided further details.

All inbound lanes are closed.

A second shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on The Bishop Ford Freeway near the I-94 southbound exit to Stony Island. Illinois State Police confirmed one person was killed after shots were fired.

A witness said it was a road rage incident involving a tow truck and another person. He said it started with a brick on the road.

"So everybody had ran into it. And I guess another guy in an SUV ran into the truck and he was mad and he thought that the tow truck people put the brick there so he got out of his car and started shooting at them so they started returning back their fire and ended up killing him," The witness said.



Both expressway shootings are under investigation.