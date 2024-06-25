Two rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two rounds of heavy rain and storms are ahead Tuesday in Chicago.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Chicago until 11 a.m.

A marine warning is also in effect along the lakefront due to dangerous swimming conditions.

Heavy rain and storms will reach the Illinois and Wisconsin state line by 6 a.m. The area will be under a level 2 storm threat, which according to the National Weather Service includes the threat of damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour.

The NWS also warns of large hail that could reach the size of ping pong balls. There is also an elevated flood risk in the Chicago area as heavy rain arrives.

Heavy rain and gusty storms will impact morning commuters. Storms are expected to wrap up by 10 a.m., leaving steamy conditions.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Another round of heavy storms develop again late day into the night. Those storms could turn severe.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another round of storms is ahead for late Friday into Saturday.