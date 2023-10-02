Two people shot while riding scooters on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot while riding scooters on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., police said the victims, ages 21 and 19, were riding motorized scooters in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired from a white SUV.

A 21-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the face. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.