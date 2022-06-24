Watch CBS News
Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night in Chatham and the man died of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man, 21-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.

The 23-year-oldman was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The 40-year-old victim took himself to a local hospital with gunshot wound to the arm. He has been listed in fair condition. 

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

