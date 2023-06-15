Two people shot, wounded on Eisenhower exit ramp on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon on the exit ramp from the inbound Eisenhower Expressway to Homan Avenue on the city's West Side.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at 2:45 p.m.

One person self-transported to an area hospital, while the other was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The view from Chopper 2 showed two damaged cars at the scene. One was also a car stopped on the ramp hooked up to a tow truck.

Illinois State Police had at least two people in handcuffs on the shoulder of the ramp. It was unclear what their role in the shooting may have been.

A Chicago Police officer was also seen searching the brush alongside the expressway.

The exit ramp was closed as police investigated Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call Illinois State Police by phone (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

So far this year, there have been 52 expressway shootings in Chicago, 11 of them on the Eisenhower.