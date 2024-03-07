Watch CBS News
Two people taken away in ambulances after shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting leads to apparent crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood
Shooting leads to apparent crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were taken away in ambulances from a car after a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the first responders were surrounding a damaged car on Archer Avenue near Pershing Road, in front of a McDonald's. 

The car had bullet holes low in the windshield, and the right front wheel was ripped up.

Two people were each taken away on stretchers. A third ambulance was requested.

It was not clear how many people were hurt or what led to the shooting.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 5:05 PM CST

