Two men indicted in Chicago murder-for-hire plot that left man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been indicted by a grand jury in federal court in Chicago on charges that they were involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to a man being shot dead in Roseland, prosecutors said.

One of the two men remains a fugitive.

Anthony Montgomery-Wilson, 24, and Preston Powell, 23, both of Chicago, are charged with conspiracy to use an interstate facility in commission of a murder for hire. They are also charged with an individual murder-for-hire count, and Montgomery-Wilson also faces a gun charge, prosecutors said.

The two men are accused of plotting, along with others, to murder Stephon Mack in exchange for money, prosecutors said. Mack was shot and killed by gunmen who got out of a car and opened fire on him as he walked out of the Youth Peace Center of Roseland, 420 W. 111th St., on the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2022.

A security guard was also shot, but survived, prosecutors said.

The indictment – which came down back on Oct. 16 but was initially under seal – said Montgomery-Wilson and Powell used a cellphone and a 2014 Chrysler 300 -- which constitute "facilities of interstate commerce" -- to commit the murder. While the indictment did not specifically identify Mack's killers, photos from the U.S. Attorney's office showed Montgomery-Wilson pursuing the victim with a gun, and Powell firing a gun at the security guard and fleeing the scene afterward.

Anthony Montgomery-Wilson with firearm pursuing victim. U.S. Attorney's Office

Preston Powell firing gun at security guard. U.S. Attorney's Office

Preston Powell fleeing scene after the shooting. U.S. Attorney's Office

Montgomery-Wilson is already in custody, and pleaded not guilty this past Wednesday at an arraignment in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim. Powell is a fugitive with a warrant out for his arrest.