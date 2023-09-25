Two men charged in murder-for-hire plot that left woman dead in Chicago suburbs
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people have been charged in what police say was a murder for hire in the Lake County community of North Chicago.
North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force arrested Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, and Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, both of Waukegan. They are charged in connection with the murder of a woman whose name has not been released.
Police said an investigation revealed that Calihua-Rodriguez had been in a relationship with the victim, and was upset about the fact that the relationship had ended. He decided to hire Chavarin-Plazola as a hit man to kill the woman, police said.
This past Friday, Chavarin-Plazola shot and killed the woman, police said. He also tried to kill a second person who was getting into the car with her, but his shot missed, police said.
Calihua-Rodriguez was arrested on Friday, Chavarin-Plazola on Saturday. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted first-degree murder, and Calihua-Rodriguez is also charged with solicitation of murder for hire.
for more features.