Two killed, three critically injured in Homer Glen accident
<strong>HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS)</strong> -- Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle car accident in southwest suburban Homer Glen late Tuesday.
The Will County Sheriff's office reported the accident happened at 5:25 p.m. at 143rd Street and Kings Road in Homer Glen.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident. The Sheriff's office said one of the cars might have driven into traffic and hit the other two.
The sheriff's office said a man and woman were killed in the accident and three others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.
Video from Chopper 2 showed two wrecked cars – one on the road and the other in a ditch alongside the roadway. Both had significant front-end damage, and one looked as if it might have caught fire earlier.
Deputies were reconstructing the accident Tuesday evening, and the scene remained closed.
