Bridgeport house fire leaves two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are hurt after a house fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night.

The fire happened in the 3500 block of South Emerald Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police said a 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were both transported to the University of Chicago Hospital after exiting the fire.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and the man suffered burns to the arm. Both victims are listed in fair condition.

There's no word as to what started the fire.

Chicago fire is investigating.