Two injured when cab crashes into tree at Chicago's Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash on the western edge of Millennium Park sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at 1 p.m. right outside the McCormick Tribune Plaza Ice Rink – along the east side of Michigan Avenue between Washington and Madison streets.

Chicago Police said a cab driver hit a curb while trying to make a U-turn and lost control.

The cab ended up crashing through a metal barricade and into a tree. A couple of bicycles were also seen lying on the ground after the crash.

The driver and another person inside the car were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one else was hurt, and no traffic citations had been issued late Monday afternoon, police said.