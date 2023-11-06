Two held after woman is shot, killed at ATM in southwest Chicago suburb

WORTH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two suspects were in custody late Monday after a woman was shot and killed at an ATM in southwest suburban Worth.

In the afternoon hours Saturday, Worth police were called to the 6800 block of West 111th Street for a person in need of assistance. They found the woman shot to death.

Worth police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force launched an investigation. The next day, two suspects from Harvey were arrested, police said.

The suspects were linked to several recent armed robberies in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, police said.

Multiple guns were recovered – one of which was believed to have been used to shoot the woman. The gun was undergoing ballistics analysis, police said.

Charges were under review by the Cook County State's Attorney's office late Monday.

Contrary to rumors, there were no children on the scene or involved in the incident, police said.