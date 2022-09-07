Two found dead in Highland Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person is in custody after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.

Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Road saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.

Once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.

Police said there is no known threat to public safety.

The deaths are under investigation, and police declined to provide further details on the case.