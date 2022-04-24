Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway.

One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday.