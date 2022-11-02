Two children hit by pickup truck in Hermosa
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were hit and injured by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood.
The Fire Department confirmed one preteen and one toddler were struck by the pickup truck at Dickens and Tripp avenues.
Both children were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where their conditions were stabilized, the Fire Department said.
The pickup driver remained at the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.