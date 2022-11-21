Two Chicago Police officers hurt in West Ridge crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 Sunday evening near Pratt and Rockwell.

Police say the officers were driving with their emergency lights on when another SUV drove through an intersection.

The impact of the crash sent the squad car through the fence of a nearby home.

The injured officers were hospitalized in good condition.

The other driver was not hurt.