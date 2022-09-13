Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles.

Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.

The Honda CR-V rolled over, and the driver had to be extricated by Niles Fire Department personnel. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Corsair was evaluated by paramedics and refused treatment, police said.

No one else was in either car besides the drivers, police said.

A investigation is under way, and the intersection of Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue was to be closed for an extended period of time, police said.