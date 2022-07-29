Two 17-year-old boys charged in Chatham carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said two 17-year-olds were arrested around noon Thursday, a few hours after they stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 51-year-old man in the 7900 block of South King Drive.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle parked several block away, and as they approached the car, the two 17-year-olds ran off. One was arrested in the 7400 block of South King Drive, and the other was arrested in the 7300 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Both have been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. One also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and the other faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.