Two 12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Monday for trying to carjack a woman in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said the boys were arrested around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Polk Street, just moments after they tried to take a 31-year-old woman's vehicle by force a block away, in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street.

Both boys have been charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.