Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual Turkey Bowl flag football takes over Chicago's Columbus Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Annual Turkey Bowl flag football takes over Chicago's Columbus Park
Annual Turkey Bowl flag football takes over Chicago's Columbus Park 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) – It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without football. On Wednesday, some Chicago kids kicked off the holiday with a little friendly competition.

The annual Turkey Bowl Flag Football game took over Columbus Park on the West Side.

The big game was put together by the violence prevention group Build, along with support from the Chicago Bears charity.

One former Bears player told CBS 2 the annual tradition is important to keeping kids on the right path.

"It lets those kids know that regardless of what's going on, there's somebody there that's consistent in their lives that's going to be there to support them and that's extremely important," said former Bear Israel Idonije. "To see these kids run around, throwing the ball around, it's exciting."

Wednesday's Turkey Bowl included three youth games, plus a game between staffers from Build and officers from the 15th police district.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.