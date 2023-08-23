Jury awards $10.5 million to family of innocent man killed during 2018 police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a man who was killed during a 2018 police chase has been awarded $10.5 million in damages, after his family accused police officers of initiating the pursuit without contacting supervisors, and breaking other rules governing police chases.

Attorneys for the family of Tuong Lam said the 61-year-old was killed when Jusef Wofford's car slammed into his as Wofford was fleeing from police on April 13, 2018

Lam's attorneys claimed the officers who chased Wofford created an unnecessary risk of harm to other drivers, drove at speeds of up to 90 mph, and failed to contact supervisors before pursuing Wofford for more than 1.5 miles.

Lam spent 17 minutes bleeding out in his car as crews worked to cut him free from the wreckage, according to his family's attorneys.

A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded Lam's family $10.5 million in damages from the city.

"We're pleased the jury held the City responsible for their reckless actions," attorney Michael Ditore said in a statement. "The evidence was clear that the officers violated the Chicago Police Departments own rules that were designed to prevent tragedies like this," Ditore added.

The Chicago Police Department declined comment on the verdict, referring questions to the city's Law Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Wofford, now 37, was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing police after the crash. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI four months after the crash, and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. He's being held at the Dixon Correctional Center, about 100 miles west of Chicago.