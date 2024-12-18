Woman who pleaded guilty to Chicago shoplifting spree arrested on additional charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who already admitted to a string of shoplifting incidents has been arrested on additional retail theft charges in five other cases from last year.

Tuhan "Amanda" Waller, 53, has been charged with five felony counts of retail theft. Police said she entered five stores last year and stole merchandise from inside.

According to a police report, Waller was caught on camera on June 3, 2023, as she stole five purses worth nearly $750 total from a TJ Maxx store in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.

Waller also is accused of stealing $750 worth of travel-sized fragrances from an Ulta beauty shop in the 3000 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 5, 2023.

Police said Waller also stole nine purses and a pair of gym shoes, worth a total of more than $1,100, from a Marshall's department store in the 7500 block of North Clark Street on Jan. 12, 2023.

Four days later, Waller also stole eight coats, seven various fragrances, and several purses, worth more than $1,000 total, from a Marshall's department store on the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

On May 11, 2023, Waller allegedly stole five handbags worth a total of more than $150 from a TJ Maxx store on the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

At the time of her arrest, Waller had just appeared in court in connection with three previous retail theft charges.

In November, Waller pleaded guilty to felony retail theft charges, and was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of mental health probation, after admitting to stealing perfume, clothing, beauty products, and other merchandise from three other stores, including a Walgreens, a Burlington department store, and an Ulta beauty shop.

Waller was arrested on the new charges on Tuesday, after a status hearing on the previous theft cases. She is due to make her first court appearance on the new charges on Wednesday.