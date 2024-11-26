Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunny and cooler day with wind chill values in the teens in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny and cooler day with wind chill values in the teens in Chicago
Sunny and cooler day with wind chill values in the teens in Chicago 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS) — A colder but sunny day is ahead in Chicago. 

Tuesday's temperatures will drop from the 20s to 30s with breezy northwest winds, prompting wind chill values in the teens. 

14c998f1-b7a2-44a8-8033-6ef0498995b1.png

Some light snow is possible far to the south of Chicago by Wednesday morning. The light snow is expected to change to a rain/snow mix during the day. No accumulation is expected, but the conditions could be inconvenient for travelers.

49af7fcd-bc0c-43c3-b9ee-1c13b5655089.png

Conditions improve for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 30s, a brief flurry is possible. 

The coldest air of the season arrives for the weekend. Highs in the 20s with lows in the teens from Friday through Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.