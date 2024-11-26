Sunny and cooler day with wind chill values in the teens in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A colder but sunny day is ahead in Chicago.

Tuesday's temperatures will drop from the 20s to 30s with breezy northwest winds, prompting wind chill values in the teens.

Some light snow is possible far to the south of Chicago by Wednesday morning. The light snow is expected to change to a rain/snow mix during the day. No accumulation is expected, but the conditions could be inconvenient for travelers.

Conditions improve for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 30s, a brief flurry is possible.

The coldest air of the season arrives for the weekend. Highs in the 20s with lows in the teens from Friday through Sunday.