Chicago area could see damaging winds, large hail, tornados Tuesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe weather on the way
Severe weather on the way 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area is facing an evening severe storm threat on Tuesday. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Gusty showers and storms are also possible Wednesday morning, and some could be strong. Scattered rain is expected on Thursday with a cold front with a cooler Friday and weekend.

Forecast Summary

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this evening. Several storms could be severe. The severe threat is area wide, but the greatest threat for severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be west of Interstate 39. Storm chances decrease shortly after midnight.

Additional showers and storms will pass through parts of the area Wednesday morning, producing gusty winds. A brief severe storm is also possible with these passing storms.

Colder air will arrive on Thursday with another round of showers. Breezy and much cooler weather is expected Friday and this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Forecast

Tonight: Evening severe weather threat. Breezy and warm. Low 62.

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms, then drier in the afternoon. Windy and mild. High 67. 

Thursday: Showers in the afternoon and evening. High 62.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 3:17 PM CDT

