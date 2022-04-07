TSA to hold O'Hare officer recruiting event Friday and Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a recruiting event Friday and Saturday for prospective officers at O'Hare International Airport.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this coming Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at the Hilton Rosemont-Chicago O'Hare, at 5500 N. River Rd. in Rosemont.

Those in attendance will find out about transportation security officer positions and will be able to complete multiple steps of the application process on the spot. Scheduling for computer-based tests for job seekers will also be available.

As part of the presentation sessions, the TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and talk about benefits – which include paid leave, health care plans, and 401(k) coverage, among other things.

Anyone wishing to attend can register here. Candidates who attend the event must bring two forms of state or federal identification, and must wear masks for COVID-19 prevention.