TSA offering tips on summer travel at O'Hare Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The TSA wants to get you ready for the summer travel season.

A spokesperson from the agency will be at O'Hare airport Thursday to offer some travel tips.

They'll have advice to prepare people to get through TSA checkpoints safely and efficiently and reminders to help you pack.

There will also be updates about new checkpoint technology.

