TSA caught 49 guns at O'Hare and Midway security checkpoints during first half of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people have tried to get guns through security checkpoints at O'Hare and Midway airports this year.

The Transportation Security Administration said it found 25 guns at O'Hare International Airport and 24 guns at Midway International Airport between January and June.

"As summer travel ramps up, we continue to see far too many passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint," Illinois TSA Federal Security Director Dereck Starks said. "This is a careless, expensive mistake that introduces unnecessary risk into the crowded checkpoint environment. We hope to see these figures decline in the second half of the year."

It's unclear how many of those were loaded, but the TSA said 92% of all guns found at security checkpoints nationwide during the first half of this year were loaded. Guns are only allowed in checked bags at airports, and only if they are in locked containers kept separate from ammunition.

During the first half of 2022, the TSA found 60 guns at security checkpoints at Midway and O'Hare.

Bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint can result not only in criminal charges, but a civil penalty of up to $14,950.