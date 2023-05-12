Truth Be Told at UChicago campus opens doors for small business pop-up shop

CHICAGO (CBS) - Truth Be Told - that's the name of the restaurant on the University of Chicago's campus.

They're opening their doors to small businesses in the neighborhood by inviting them to promote and sell their products as part of a community-based pop-up event

The stream's Jamaica Ponder reported from hyde park.

South Side Pop-Up Artisan Market was created with the intention of giving business owners an opportunity to engage with the community and giving community members a chance to come out and see what these small local businesses are all about.

Beyond the kitchen, you'll see at Truth Be Told there's a lot more than just dinner going on inside the South Side eatery.

"They reached out because they wanted to activate their space and bring in local South Side businesses."

Peter Gaona, founder and owner of Reform School, fashion and accessories, and Jamica Harper of Red Elephant Candle Company, are two of five local business owners appearing in the South Side Artisan Pop-Up Series at Truth be Told.

"Being on the University of Chicago campus, there are so many people from all over the world right here in Hyde Park, and it just gets more eyes on your product, more visibility," Gaona said.

And for small businesses, Jamica says partnerships like this don't come by often.

"It's rare happening. But more is good because there's so many amazing small businesses here that no one knows about."

The university, restaurant, and participating artisans are working to create stronger connections between South Side businesses and the folks living there.

And that's what Truth Be Told has made me feel like it's just like, okay, I am a part I am a part of the South Side. This is working. This is real," Jamica said.

The Southside Artisan Pop-up started at the beginning of May and is slated to run every alternating Wednesday through the end of June with the next pop-up happening on Wednesday the 17th.

So you can come down here, grab a drink and a bite to eat while checking out some handcrafted products from small businesses - all located right here on the city's South Side.