Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area trumpet player receives double lung transplant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago area trumpet player receives double lung transplant
Chicago area trumpet player receives double lung transplant 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) – A local musician is back to pursuing his passion after undergoing a double lung transplant.

Cameras were rolling as he played his trumpet for the first time.

Dan Spees, who works for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, said he wasn't sure he'd ever play again. One of his doctors spoke about the remarkable coincidence that his passion could be part of his recovery.

"It was so wonderful to know that what we were doing during this session, what he loved to do, was also improving those foundational skills that are going to be so important for his ability to go and live the life that he wants to live," said Brittany Hatlestad, an occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine.

Spees said he still has a long way to go before he can play at the level he used to, but he has no doubt he'll get there.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.