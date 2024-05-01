Trump returns to campaign with rally in Wisconsin, as polls show state is still a toss-up

Using a day off from his criminal trial in New York, Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail with a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Trump will deliver remarks at 2 p.m. central time at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road.

Why is Trump campaigning on Wednesday?

Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over the trial, uses Wednesdays to handle other cases on his docket. That frees up the former president, allowing him to campaign in key swing states like Wisconsin.

Jurors in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York heard testimony Tuesday from Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented two women who claimed in 2016 that they had sex with Trump and were paid for their silence.

Before testimony resumed, Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for violating a gag order limiting what Trump could say about those involved in the case. The judge fined him $1,000 for each violation.

One thing to watch Wednesday: Will Trump calibrate his rhetoric in light of Merchan's ruling?

Who is favored to win in Wisconsin: Trump or Biden?

President Biden won Wisconsin by just about 20,000 votes in 2020. CBS News polling released this week shows Biden faces challenges in holding off Trump again in the Badger state.

With inflation looming large, most voters in three key swing states — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — don't see improvement in their state's economy post-pandemic: only a quarter say it has improved in the years since, with about half saying it has gotten worse.

Amid those poor economic numbers, Mr. Biden narrowly trails his rival on "understands the needs and concerns of people like you." That means he's losing an edge he enjoyed in the summer of 2020 when CBS News asked voters in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this question.

The former president is fund-raising following Merchan's contempt of court ruling.

On the homepage of his campaign website, he's urging voters to support him after "a liberal judge just silenced me! I'm calling on you to chip in and proudly say: End the witchhunt against Trump!"