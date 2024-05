IRS audit could cost Trump more than $100 million in taxes on Chicago tower

IRS audit could cost Trump more than $100 million in taxes on Chicago tower

IRS audit could cost Trump more than $100 million in taxes on Chicago tower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is new potential tax trouble for former President Donald Trump over his Chicago Tower.

An IRS audit uncovered by the New York Times and ProPublica found that Trump effectively wrote off losses twice- in 2008 and again in 2010.

The audit is still underway, although Eric Trump told the publications the matter was settled.

A revised tax bill could cost Trump more than $100 million.