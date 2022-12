Pickup truck slides into pond in Des Plaines; one person hospitalized

(CBS) -- A pickup truck slid into a pond Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

It happened at Howard Avenue and Mount Prospect Road.

The truck had one person inside. Rescuers were able to get to that person out, and rush him or her to the hospital.

A dive team was able to get the truck out of the water.