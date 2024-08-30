Truck flips over, blocks most eastbound lanes on I-90 in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck flipped over in a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg Friday afternoon, blocking most of the eastbound lanes with the afternoon rush, and Labor Day holiday travel, under way.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the tollway (I-90) halfway between Roselle and Meacham roads in Schaumburg. The truck involved was a 22-wheeler transporting a heavy shipping container.

The truck rammed into the center median wall and damaged it, collided with several other vehicles, and rolled over on its side.

Only the far-right lane and the right shoulder were open on eastbound I-90 as of 4 p.m. The eastbound side of the tollway was jammed solid from just past Barrington Road, and remained a parking lot as late as 5 p.m. and beyond.

The westbound side—which was also affected by delays on the Kennedy Expressway to the east—was solid with gapers from just past Arlington Heights Road to the scene of the crash.

Heavy recovery equipment was on the scene as of 4 p.m., with rotators set to lift up the truck that was flipped on its side. By 4:30 p.m., the rotators had successfully gotten the truck upright, but the shipping container had to be removed and remained on its side—it will be removed separately.

The back end of the truck was damaged so severely that a couple of wheel sets had to be removed.

The roadway was also soiled with oil and other spilled fluids, as well as glass, debris, and pieces of rubber from the crash.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.