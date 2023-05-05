Watch CBS News
Truck flips over, knocks down light pole on Edens Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck rolled over Friday afternoon on the Edens Expressway.

The truck rolled over on the outbound exit ramp to Foster Avenue on the Edens. The truck took out a light pole and some substances spilled – possibly including diesel and other sundry things.

The driver of the truck did not appear to be injured.

The outbound exit and entrance ramps from the Edens to Foster Avenue were closed as the afternoon rush got under way Friday.

Crews needed to get the truck offloaded, or upright and secured.

The Peterson Avenue entrance or exit was advised as an alternative.

