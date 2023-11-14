Truck on fire on I-294 at Mile Long Bridge in Willow Springs

Truck fire on at Mile Long Bridge in Willow Springs

Truck fire on at Mile Long Bridge in Willow Springs

Truck fire on at Mile Long Bridge in Willow Springs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On I-294, a truck is on fire on the Mile Long Bridge in Willow Springs.

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, all northbound lanes are closed. It's a rollover 18-wheel car carrier that burst into flames and everything burned.

Not only the cab but all of the vehicles on board. It's on the northbound lanes, south of I-55.

Video from near the crash site shows the cars fully engulfed as the gasoline from not only the truck but all of the vehicle's gas tanks which burst into flames.

It will take many hours before the situation is cleared up, possibly into the morning rush hour.

It's advised that motorists stay west of the area. It's solid and not moving from 111th and southbound from just past Willow Road.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.



