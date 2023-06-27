Truck driver charged for hitting, killing 2 horses

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a mangled pickup truck is facing serious charges tonight.

He allegedly ran over two horses and then drove off in the badly damaged truck.

It happened in unincorporated Grayslake in Lake County early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said both horses died.

Police found the 56-year-old suspect seven miles away, removing items from a damaged Nissan Frontier. He's now at the hospital being treated for his injuries.

