Troubled teen who has spent years in DCFS system escapes custody at Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An urgent search is under way for a 17-year-old boy with a history of gun and carjacking charges.

The teen escaped custody, and a warrant was out for him Wednesday night. He suffered a difficult childhood, and he was a foster child in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

At Midway International Airport at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, the teen got off a plane—escaping from his caseworkers. The troubled 17-year-old has been moved around the DCFS system since he was 10, and he's been in an out of juvenile courtrooms for repeated crimes—including an armed carjacking.

Now, he is on the run.

CBS News Chicago uncovered the teen was arrested on several occasions in 2023, on four counts of aggravated battery, seven counts of aggravated vehicular theft with use of a weapon, and yet another case involving several counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

In July, just three months ago, the teen found out his fate, his punishment—probation. He was sent by DCFS to a secured residential treatment center, Brooksville Youth Academy in Florida.

But the teen had more troubles in Florida. In a court hearing Wednesday, and in documents, it was all laid out.

The Florida facility told DCFS to take him back to Illinois, because he was part of a riot at Brooksville Youth Academy and was arrested again.

The Florida facility told DCFS the teen needed "a more secure placement."

The arrest at Brooksville could have been a probation violation, but the Cook County State's Attorney's Office refused to issue one.

So instead of sending police to bring him back, DCFS had to send caseworkers from Guardian Angel Community Services travel to Florida and back. Once the plane landed, the teen ran from caseworkers at Midway.

This should not have been a surprise. In a court document, a DCFS worker predicted the teen would run—and so did the judge handling the case.

Even the teen himself said he would run away.

The court documents also said the teen was likely about to be placed in a shelter, despite the secured facility saying he should be placed somewhere even more secure.

CBS News Chicago has not heard back from Guardian Angels Community Services.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office says it does not comment on juvenile cases.

Because the teen is a juvenile, further details are not available to share.