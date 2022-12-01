Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night.

Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was responding to an earlier crash including a semi and a passenger car.

A 2010 Chevrolet HHR failed to yield, and rear-ended the squad car, authorities said.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, Indiana were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is the eighth time a Lowell trooper was struck by a car while having their emergency lights on this year.