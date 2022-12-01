Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night.

Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was responding to an earlier crash including a semi and a passenger car.

A 2010 Chevrolet HHR failed to yield, and rear-ended the squad car, authorities said.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, Indiana were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is the eighth time a Lowell trooper was struck by a car while having their emergency lights on this year. 

First published on December 1, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.