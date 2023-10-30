Trick or Treat on Southport brings festivity for kids and adults to Chicago community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lakeview was awash in celebration this Halloween eve with its annual Trick or Treat on Southport.

The event began at 4 p.m. on Southport Avenue between Grace and Roscoe streets, and will continue until 7 p.m.

Alyssa Lombardo, events and marketing director for the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce, joined CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair and Dana Kozlov for a preview Monday morning. Lombardo noted that a full pumpkin patch was among the highlights for kids.

"Kids will be able to go ahead and take their pumpkins, and take them back to the craft table – decorating them a little bit," Lombardo said.

The event featured family-friendly activities, crafts, music with a live DJ, and inflatables from Lakeshore Sport & Fitness on Fullerton Avenue – along with trick-or-treating at local businesses.

But not all the treats are for the kids. For the adults, there is also craft beer from Corridor Brewery, wines curated by Galleria Liquors.

"We have a brewery for Corridor that is attached to kind of like Music Box Theatre down Southport," Lombardo said. "They do a collaboration on their beers every single year, so come out and see what the collab looks like this year."

Not only is Trick or Treat on Southport a fall favorite for the community – it also helps a neighborhood cause. Proceeds from the event benefit Friends of Lakeview, a 501c3 nonprofit geared toward helping a resilient local economy and a high quality of life for residents and businesses in Lakeview – by improving and enhancing public streets and spaces with art, creating experiences, and promoting the community.

Trick or Treat on Southport is free, thanks to Friends of Lakeview, Lombardo said.