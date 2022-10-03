Watch CBS News
Police warn of pair of carjackings in Tri-Taylor

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating two violent carjackings less than a block apart in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

The first carjacking happened around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive. The second happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Leavitt Street, around the corner.

Police said, in each of the attacks, a carjacker approached the victim, implied he had a handgun, and threatened or beat the victims and demanded their property and car keys, before fleeing in their vehicle.

Investigators had only a vague description of the carjacker.

Anyone with information on either carjacking is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

