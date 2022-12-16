"Tree of Love" at St. Sabina honors victims of gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Christmas tree on the South Side is shining a light on victims of gun violence.

The Tree of Love at St. Sabina Church features Christmas ornaments with pictures of lost loved ones.

The annual tradition is hosted by the non-profit organization Purpose Over Pain. Their mission is to offer support to grieving families through events like these.

"To know that our children are not forgotten. They're forgotten so many times, but to walk by there, and see their pictures, it means a lot," said Belinda burns, who lost a son and granddaughter to gun violence.

The tree is located in front of St. Sabina, and will stay up through the beginning of the year.